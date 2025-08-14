EFCC Rebuffs Obasanjo's Hotel, Set To Arraign 23 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Friday

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Sequel to the arrest of 93 suspected internet fraudsters at a hotel within the precincts of former President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL,  the Economic and Financial Commission,  EFCC,  will, on Friday,  August 15, 2025 arraign 23 out of the suspects before Justice D. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Upon profiling,   almost all the suspects arrested have been indicted for alleged offences bordering on impersonation, identity and internet fraud.

The arraignment of the suspects, scheduled in batches, is coming on the heels of their arrest at a Pool Party where they were celebrating their exploits.  The party was initially planned to hold in two locations but was shifted to the hotel in OOPL ostensibly to escape possible arrest by operatives of the EFCC.  

The planners got wind of the Commission’s intelligence and scampered to the OOPL expecting a sort of covering from arrest.  The former President’s facility was not a target of EFCC’s operations.  The suspects were the target and have confessed their involvement in internet crimes. 

The arraignment of the remaining suspects is expected to follow shortly.

Obasanjo Library had earlier threatened to institute a N3bn suit against the EFCC over the invading of it's premises

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال