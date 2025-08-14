EFCC Rebuffs Obasanjo's Hotel, Set To Arraign 23 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Friday

Sequel to the arrest of 93 suspected internet fraudsters at a hotel within the precincts of former President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, will, on Friday, August 15, 2025 arraign 23 out of the suspects before Justice D. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Upon profiling, almost all the suspects arrested have been indicted for alleged offences bordering on impersonation, identity and internet fraud.

The arraignment of the suspects, scheduled in batches, is coming on the heels of their arrest at a Pool Party where they were celebrating their exploits. The party was initially planned to hold in two locations but was shifted to the hotel in OOPL ostensibly to escape possible arrest by operatives of the EFCC.

The planners got wind of the Commission’s intelligence and scampered to the OOPL expecting a sort of covering from arrest. The former President’s facility was not a target of EFCC’s operations. The suspects were the target and have confessed their involvement in internet crimes.

The arraignment of the remaining suspects is expected to follow shortly.

Obasanjo Library had earlier threatened to institute a N3bn suit against the EFCC over the invading of it's premises