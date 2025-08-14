Edo State University Iyamho Appoints Dr Osayande Odaro As New Librarian

EDO STATE UNIVERSITY IYAMHO WELCOMES DR. OSAYANDE ODARO AS NEW LIBRARIAN

Edo State University Iyamho, announces the appointment of Dr. Osayande Odaro as its new University Librarian, following the approval of the institution’s Governing Council. The Council, chaired by Professor Olusegun O. Akinyinka, made the appointment after a rigorous selection process for the prestigious role of Principal Officer.

Dr. Odaro is an accomplished scholar and information management professional. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Library Science/Political Science from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; a Master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Ibadan; and a PhD in Information Studies (Library and Information Science) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg Campus, South Africa.

A certified Librarian with the Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) and a member of the Nigerian Library Association (NLA). He was until his appointment, Deputy College Librarian at Edo State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Benin City.

His appointment is for a single term of five years.

Dr Osayande also attended Ojota Secondary School Lagos and graduated in 1984

https://edouniversity.edu.ng/campusnews/n/edo-state-university-iyamho-welcomes-dr-osayande-odaro-as-ne



Signed:

Mr. Amaechi Kelly Quincy

Public Relations Officer