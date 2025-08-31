NAWOJ FCT Condemns Harassment Of Female Journalist By NRC CEO Kayode Opeifa

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, strongly condemns the harassment, intimidation, and verbal abuse of our member and former National President, Comrade Ladi Bala, by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa.

The incident, which occurred while Comrade Ladi Bala was performing her lawful duty as a journalist on official assignment in Abuja, is a gross violation of her dignity and a direct attack on press freedom.

We are shocked that a public officer occupying such a high office could resort to derogatory remarks such as “You are stupid” against a respected professional. Even more disturbing was the attempt to shame her with unfounded comments about dressing — an unacceptable form of gender-based humiliation. Comrade Ladi Bala is widely known for her decency, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to ethical journalism.

It is shameful that in 2025, when women are breaking barriers and fighting against all forms of discrimination and gender-based violence, the head of a government agency would attempt to silence and intimidate a woman journalist with insults, threats of job loss, and character assassination.

We demand:

1. An immediate public apology from the NRC Managing Director to Comrade Ladi Bala, NAWOJ, and the entire journalism profession.

2. A full-scale investigation into this act of harassment to serve as a deterrent to future occurrences.

3. Stronger institutional safeguards to protect women journalists from gender-based intimidation, harassment, and violence while on duty.

NAWOJ FCT stands firmly with Comrade Ladi Bala and reiterates that no journalist should ever be subjected to degrading treatment for performing their constitutional duty.

We will continue to resist all forms of abuse, intimidation, and discrimination against women in the media space.

Signed:

Nkiru Okereke

Secretary, NAWOJ-FCT

Bassey Ita Ikpang

Chairperson, NAWOJ-FCT