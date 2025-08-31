Sim Fubara, Loyalists Shun LG Poll As Governor Eyes Comeback In September

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his supporters were conspicuously absent on Saturday during election into the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the state.

Fubara was not seen in Opobo Local Government Area, where he hails from, though the election took place on a limited scale.

Sources said that the governor was not present in the state.

Some notable supporters of the suspended governor such as the Chief of Staff to the Government House, Edison Ehie, the Secretary to the Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the sacked 23 local government chairmen, and others, did not also turn up for the election.

Members of the Simplified Movement, a socio-political organisation loyal to Fubara, were also not seen anywhere near the voting centres.

When electoral materials arrived at Fubara’s unit in Ward 5, Opobo in Opobo/Nkoro LGA around 11am, there were assurances that the embattled governor, who had recently mended fences with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, his political godfather, would participate in the election.

However, till voting concluded in the area around 3:30pm, Fubara did not show up to exercise his constitutional duty.

As of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the suspended governor, who is expected to be recalled to office on September 18, did not return to his Opobo hometown for the election.

A source said Fubara had travelled to London and did not return before the scheduled election.



