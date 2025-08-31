More Revelations On How Lady Was Stoned To Death In Niger State Over Alleged Blasphemy

Reports from Kasuwan Garba in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State reveal that some youths killed a woman named Ammaye over allegations of making blasphemous statements against Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

According to a local resident, the incident began in the town of Igwama where the woman sold food. A young man, who is also her relative, jokingly told her he wanted to marry her to fulfill the Sunnah. In response, she allegedly made a blasphemous remark, which provoked the community.

The matter was taken to the traditional ruler of Kasuwan Garba, where she was asked to repeat what she said, and upon confirming it, the case was handed over to security personnel. However, a large crowd of angry youths demanded that she be handed over to them for execution. Despite efforts by the security forces to protect her, the youths overpowered them and stoned her to death.

When contacted, the chairman of Mariga Local Government, Hon. Abbas Adamu Kasuwan Garba, confirmed the incident, stating that calm has gradually returned to the area.