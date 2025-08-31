Gov Okpebholo Rescues Over 10 Accident Victims On Benin-Auchi Highway

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday, August 30, 2025, displayed uncommon compassion and leadership when he personally intervened to rescue victims of a ghastly motor accident along the Benin–Auchi Road after the bypass.

The governor, who was en route to Irrua in Esan Central Local Government Area with his entourage, encountered a heavy gridlock after the bypass and immediately alighted to assess the situation.

On arrival at the accident scene, he met several victims in critical condition, many bleeding profusely, while bystanders stood helplessly, recording videos instead of offering assistance.

Moved by the dire state of the victims, Governor Okpebholo ordered two of his security Hilux vehicles to be converted into an emergency transport vehicle.

He personally supervised as over injured passengers, including a woman with severe injuries, were lifted one after another into the waiting vehicle and rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the accident was caused by the driver of a white Toyota Venza, with registration number ABUJA, GWA 50 AW, who drove against traffic, resulting in a collision involving four vehicles; three commercial mini buses loaded with passengers and the Venza.

The impact left scores injured and caused a major traffic standstill.

The governor remained at the accident scene until he was assured that the victims were safely conveyed to a medical facility under the escort of another security vehicle, before continuing his journey to Irrua.

His swift action drew applause from motorists, residents, and sympathizers, many of whom hailed him as a humane and God-fearing leader who places the sanctity of life above all else.

“Before the governor arrived, people were only taking pictures and videos. But he came, took charge, and ensured the victims were rescued. This is the kind of leader we need; one who leads with compassion and action,” an eyewitness remarked.