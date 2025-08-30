Nigerian Troops Eliminate 12 ISWAP Terrorists

The troops of Operation HADIN KAI supported by local security outfits have eliminated 12 ISWAP insurgents in a long-range offensive commando operations backed by ISR of the Air Component Command conducted from 29 - 30 August 2025.

Troops during the offensive, cleared Tamsu Ngamdu, Dalakaleri and Gaza of terrorists’ activities. Significantly, troops on arrival at a suspected terrorists’ location at Loskori Kura, made contact, where 12 insurgents were neutralized after a heavy gun duel.

Troops recovered 8 AK-47 rifles and 8 AK-47 rifle magazines fully loaded with 7.62mm rounds of ammunition. Assorted cache of drugs and medical supplies used by the terrorists, were also recovered by the resilient and dogged troops.

The military authorities have lauded the troops for the renewed vigour and urged the Theatre to sustain the onslaught.


