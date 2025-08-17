Missing Nigerian Lady Found Dead In America

A missing Nigerian woman, Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede, has been found dead in Naperville, Illinois, United States.

Abosede, 36, had been missing since July 30, 2025. She was last seen about 9:20 a.m. as she walked away from her home in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street.

The body was found on Thursday afternoon, August 14, near a trailhead at the southwest corner of the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve at 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive, according to a joint news release from Naperville Police Department and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Naperville police officers were called to the scene for a report of the discovery of a dead body, according to Naperville police.

Officers were led through a dense area of high grass to the body. The clothing on the body matched the clothing that Abosede had last been seen wearing, police said.

While we believe the individual to be Sinmi, the final confirmation will be made by the DuPage County Coroner's Office," Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in a news release.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our sincere condolences to the Abosede family during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone in our community who assisted with this investigation and for your care and concern. We ask that everyone keep the family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time.

While the identity of the body found has yet to be confirmed, her cousin, Fehintola da-Silva, confirmed the sad development on X.

“My cousin, Sinmi, was found dead. This has been a blow to our family. To everyone who reposted, shared, and reached out during the search, thank you for your kindness. May her soul rest in peace,” she wrote.

St. Raphael Catholic Church also issued a statement about the finding, confirming her death.

"Out parish family at St. Raphael Catholic Church has been praying diligently for the safe return of Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of her passing. We are deeply saddened, and out thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. As a parash, we remain committed to lifting Sinmi and her loved ones in prayer in the days ahead. May our blessed Mother and St. Raphael escort Sinmi into Eternal Life."

Police said foul play was not suspected.