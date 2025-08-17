Emir Of Zuru , Gen Sani Sami rtd Dies @ 82

The Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, Major General Muhammad Sani Sami Gomo II (rtd), has passed away at the age of 82.

A palace source confirmed that the one-time military governor of Bauchi State died today (Sunday) in his palace in Zuru.

Born in Zuru, the late monarch joined the Army on 10 December and attended training courses both in Nigeria and abroad.

The first-class monarch was appointed military governor of Bauchi State after a coup on 31 December 1983 that brought in late General Muhammadu Buhari to power.

He held office until August 1985, when General Ibrahim Babangida took over from Buhari.