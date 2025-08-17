Notorious Drug Kingpin Arrested In Delta As NDLEA Intercepts N7.8bn Opioids In Rivers

Three years after launching a manhunt for him over drug trafficking offences, a notorious drug kingpin, 36-year-old Sunday Ibigide has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Asaba, Delta state while attempting to move 250 blocks of skunk weighing 138 kilograms with his distribution bus.





Ibigide came under searchlight on 19th March 2022 in connection with the seizure of 24.137kg of same psychoactive substance and 10grams of molly but thereafter went underground. However, following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives in Delta state were able to arrest him along with one of his aides Clement Osuya, 27, while they were trying to move the 250 parcels of skunk for distribution on Sunday 10th August 2025.





No fewer than six suspects were arrested on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th August when NDLEA operatives supported by the military and vigilantes raided three cannabis farms in Enugu Ezike, Enugu state where a total of 37,500kg skunk was destroyed on 15 hectares of farmland. Those arrested include: Ugwuanyi Chinaso, 23; James Negedu, 26; Sopuruchukwu Obido, 22; Ebuka Onu, 30; Ukwueze Sunday, 42; and Oguche Friday; while 74.5kg of the illicit substance was recovered for the prosecution of the suspects.





While 20,700 pills of tramadol and cocodamol were seized from a suspect Emmanuel Ayogu, 53, by NDLEA officers on patrol along Nsukka road, 9th mile Enugu on Saturday 16th August, two other suspects: Nsubechukwu Achidde, 24, and Osiaja Simple Frank, 41, were arrested with 27.6kg skunk same day at the new market, Enugu.





In Lagos, a 52-year-old woman Muyibat Mumuni was arrested with her son Faruk Mumuni, 25, by NDLEA operatives at Ladega street, Mushin on Wednesday 13th August for storing and distributing 298 blocks of Ghana Loud weighing 149kg while another suspect Emmanuel Samuel was nabbed on Friday 15th August in Ajah area of Lekki where 8.5kg Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis was recovered from their apartment





Not less than 128,000 capsules of tramadol were recovered from a suspect Sani Mohammed,32, who was arrested by NDLEA officers at Jauro Jatau, Gombe, Gombe state on Monday 11th August, while a total of 337, 800 capsules of the same pharmaceutical opioid were seized by operatives on patrol along Okene-Lokoja highway, Kogi state from the driver of a commercial bus, Sulaiman Oyedokun, 47, coming from Onitsha, Anambra state and heading to Kotangora, Niger state.





While a total of 11, 250kg skunk was destroyed on 4.5 hectares of farmland on Tuesday 12th August when NDLEA operatives assisted by Sardauna Emirate Council and the Nigeria Forest Hunters Security Service raided the Tanmiya forest in Sardauna LGA, Taraba state, 29, 840 capsules of tramadol were seized from a suspect Saleh Babangida, 20, at a check point in Wukari area of the state on Saturday 16th August.





In Kaduna, two suspects: Mohammed Amdife, 46, and Sulaiman Mohammed, 22, were arrested in connection with the seizure of 22, 640 pills of tramadol and rohypnol at Gwargwaje check point, Zaria and Tudun Wada area of the state. Two other suspects: Caroline David, 51, and Abdulhadi Umar, 30, were nabbed over the seizure of 111.1kg skunk intercepted along Zaria - Kano road.





At the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers state, a total of 875,000 bottles of codeine based syrup worth over N6.1billion in street value and 3, 500,000 pills of trodol benzhexol valued at N1.7billion were recovered from five containers under NDLEA intelligence tracking and watch-list during joint examination with Customs Service and other security agencies on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th August at the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) of the Onne port.





In Edo, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday 13th August recovered 24 bags of skunk weighing 432kg in a bush along Warake-Auchi road in Etsako West LGA, while 130kg of same substance was seized at a warehouse in Sobe, Owan West LGA the following day.





A suspect Tahiru Madu Manga, 25, was nabbed by NDLEA officers along Zaria-Kano road, with 16kg skunk and another suspect Ibrahim Audu, 47, arrested with 76kg of the same psychoactive substance at Gadar Tamburawa along Zaria-Kano road, Kano state on Wednesday 13th August.





No fewer than 4, 320 ampoules of ketamine injection were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Lagos highway on Monday 11th August with a suspect Akeem Adegun arrested.





In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week. These include: WADA advocacy visits to former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar in Minna, Niger state; the Emir of Borgu kingdom, HRH Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro, Kitoro IV, in Borgu kingdom, Niger state ; the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed (Rtd), in Lafia, Nasarawa state and the Shehu of Borno, HRH Dr. Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi, in Maiduguri, Borno state, among others.





While commending the officers and men of PHPC, Gombe, Kogi, Lagos, Edo, Kano, Delta, Taraba, and Seme Commands for the arrests, and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the Agency.



