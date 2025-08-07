Meet Female ValueJet Pilot Involved In Altercations With Kwam 1





Meet Captain Oluranti Ogunwale-Ogoyi, the beautiful pilot who tangoed with Fuji Czar, Wasiu Ayinde.

Oluranti, fondly called Rantilicious, by friends and colleagues is the daughter of Nigerian politician, Senator Felix Kola Ogunwale, who was the Senator representing Osun Central between 2003 and 2007.

A pilot of over 10 years, Captain Oluranti joined ValueJet a few years ago after flying with Arik Air for many years.

She became a full captain in September 2021 many years after flying as a first officer.

She was decorated by the management of Arik Air led by Chief Executive Officer; Captain Roy Ilegbodu, Director of Flight Operations; Captain Adetokunbo Adekunbi and Chief Pilot now NCAA Boss, Captain Chris Najomo.





She is married to a fellow pilot, Isaac Ogoyi Jr who like herself used to fly with Arik Air before moving to RwandAir and later Uganda Airlines where he currently works.



