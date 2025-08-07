NCAA Seeks Kwam1 Arrest, Petitions AGF, IG

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has formally petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police, asking them to investigate and prosecute veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, over an incident that occurred aboard a domestic ValueJet flight.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, reportedly disrupted standard operational procedures and has raised serious concerns about passenger behaviour and compliance with aviation safety protocols.

According to preliminary reports, K1 De Ultimate was allegedly involved in conduct during ValueJet flight VK201 that contravenes the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

According to a statement signed by the agency on Thursday, it noted that in the petition, the NCAA urged the Attorney-General and the IGP to “launch a thorough investigation into the incident” and commence “appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.”





In a further move to reinforce compliance and accountability, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo has issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria recommending that K1 De Ultimate be placed on a No-Fly List for all commercial flights pending the conclusion of the investigation.





The advisory, according to the NCAA, is in line with international aviation best practices designed to ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft operations.

The statement read, “In a letter addressed to both the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police, the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.

“Furthermore, and in light of the growing concern, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has also issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria, urging the immediate consideration and institution of a No-Fly List for K1 De Ultimate (on any commercial flight), pending the outcome of official investigations.

“This advisory is in line with global aviation standards that prioritise the safety of passengers, crew, and airline operations.

“The NCAA reiterates its commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of their status or public image, undermines the integrity of our aviation industry as passengers are held to the same standards of behavior and compliance within Nigeria’s airspace.”

The Authority emphasised that aviation safety and discipline remain non-negotiable and that the industry cannot afford to tolerate acts that could endanger lives or compromise the integrity of flight operations.



