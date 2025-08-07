U.S. Man Wrongfully Jailed For 34 Years To Receive $1.7M Compensation

A Broward County man, Sidney Holmes, who spent 34 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, will now receive $1.7 million in compensation from the state of Florida.





Holmes was just 23 when he was sentenced to 400 years for allegedly acting as the getaway driver in a 1988 armed r%bbery near Fort Lauderdale. “I thought I was going to d+e in prison,” he told NBC 6, recalling the moment his life changed after being arrested despite having no involvement in the crime. “I had no knowledge of a robbery… I was home.”





A jury convicted him based on what authorities now describe as vague and unreliable identification, with the main detail being a yellow vehicle ,a common car color at the time.





While incarcerated, Holmes channeled his frustration into education, earning a theology degree, a legal services qualification, and computer certifications. His case was eventually revisited by Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor’s Conviction Review Unit, leading to his release in 2023.





Although Florida law mandates $50,000 compensation for each year of wrongful imprisonment, Holmes was initially denied payment due to prior convictions. However, a claims bill passed earlier this year changed that, and Governor Ron DeSantis has now signed off on the $1.7 million award.





At 59, Holmes reflects on the irreversible losses: “There’s never going to be enough money to make up for the time, the memories, and the people I lost,especially my father.”





Now free, Holmes is focused on advocacy work. He’s writing a book and launching a foundation to support others affected by wrongful convictions.