Many Women Being Lined Up To Make Sexual Harrassment Allegations Against Akpabio..Group Raises Alarm

A coalition of civil society organizations led by the Nigeria Integrity Watch (NIW) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to blackmail the President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, describing it as a calculated attempt to smear his reputation and destabilize the country’s democratic institutions.

In a statement signed by its National Convener, Dr. John Samuel Nangi, the group alleged that a coordinated scheme involving paid agents and social media influencers was being orchestrated to level false sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President.

NIW claimed that several women are currently being housed in a luxury hotel in Lagos where they are being “coached” by known blackmailers to fabricate damaging accusations.

The group further alleged that a serving appointee in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a disgraced former senator are behind the plot.

“This campaign of calumny is not just an attack on one man, but a direct assault on the credibility of one of the highest offices in the country,” the statement read.

According to the NIW, the operation also involves a network of online content creators and influencers being mobilized to push misinformation and propaganda aimed at discrediting Senator Akpabio and the Senate.

The group urged key security agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to urgently investigate the matter and stop any moves capable of undermining national stability.

Dr. Nangi stressed the need to protect Nigeria’s democratic institutions from malicious manipulation, warning that the consequences of such a plot could further weaken public trust in governance.

“This is not just about politics. It’s about safeguarding our democracy. We must not allow deceit and manipulation to destroy the foundations of our leadership,” he stated.

As the allegations unfold, the NIW called on the media, civil society, and all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and resist any efforts to derail the democratic process through blackmail and propaganda.



