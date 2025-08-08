Nigerian Navy Highlights Operations Activities In Niger Delta

UPDATE ON NIGERIAN NAVY’S OPERATION DELTA SANITY ACROSS THE NIGER DELTA REGION FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2025

1. Since the relaunch of Operation DELTA SANITY in December 2024, the Nigerian Navy has recorded remarkable successes, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's maritime domain. The operational successes recorded in July 2025 include the following:

a. On Friday, 4 July 2025, six illegal Refinery Sites were discovered and deactivated around Ogba, Egbema, and Ndoni communities in Rivers State. The sites comprised 40 dugout pits with approximately 66,000 litres of suspected crude oil, 40 ovens, and 30 reservoirs holding about 40,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

b. On Saturday, 12 July 2025, one illegal Refinery Site with 5 dugout pits containing about 2,300 litres of stolen crude oil was deactivated at Otegele, Delta State.

c. On Monday, 14 July 2025, three suspected smugglers were arrested in Akwa Ibom State in a wooden boat laden with 10 drums (approximately 2,500 litres) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). Investigations revealed the products were intended for smuggling into the Republic of Cameroon. The suspects and products were seized and handed over to relevant authorities.

d. Also on Monday, 14 July 2025, an underground reservoir with connected pipes, dugout pits, and buckets containing approximately 7,000 litres of crude oil, along with polythene bags, was discovered and deactivated around Obodo Omadino, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

e. Also on Monday 14 July 2025, another wooden boat with 10 drums (approximately 2,500 litres) of PMS was seized and three suspected smugglers arrested along Agbani axis, Mbendoro, Effiat I & II, Okposo river entrances in Akwa Ibom State.





f. On Wednesday, 16 July 2025, an underground reservoir with connected pipes and 12 sacks containing 9,500 litres of suspected stolen Crude Oil, along with buckets and polythene bags were seized in Peres Community, Warri South West Local Government Area.

g. On Saturday, 19 July 2025, one illegal Refinery Site and 9 dugout pits, containing about 4,200 litres of crude oil were deactivated around Otegele in Obodo Omadino, Warri South West LGA, Delta State

h. On Monday, 21 July 2025, many dugout pits, one pumping machine connected to an underground reservoir with 10 sacks containing approximately 10,000 litres of suspected crude oil, and 2 buckets were discovered and seized at Oteghele in Amadino community, Warri South West LGA, Delta State.

i. On Tuesday, 22 July 2025, two illegal refinery sites were deactivated at Biseni Community, Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State. The sites had about 200,000 litres of stolen crude oil, one pumping machine, and about 2,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and DPK, as well as a network of galvanized pipes and hoses used for siphoning and distribution.

j. On Wednesday, 23 July 2025, a follow-up operation led to the discovery and deactivation of seven metal ovens, six storage pits, and a large pond containing

over 250,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Biseni Community Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State.

k. Also on 23 July 2025, an illegal refinery site with 300 litres of crude oil, several drums, 3 dugout pits, and 2 reservoirs were deactivated along Isonogbene and Otuogbene in Akassa general area of Bayelsa State.

l. On the same day, 2 active illegal refinery sites, 8 dugout pits containing

about 2,500 litres of crude oil, and 10 polythene sacks with approximately 3,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and deactivated in Obodo Omadino, Warri South West LGA, Delta State.

m. Also on 23 July 2025, an abandoned illegal refinery site comprising one oven and 5 dugout pits with about 13,000 litres of crude oil was discovered and deactivated around Ugbokodo Creek and Christian Village in Warri South LGA, Delta State.

n. On Friday, 25 July 2025, seven dugout pits, one drum, and five sacks containing approximately 15,000 litres of suspected crude oil were discovered and deactivated at Bennet Island within Bokodo Community, Delta State.

o. On Sunday, 27 July 2025, two active illegal refinery sites, 17 dugout pits with about 2,650 litres of crude oil, and 16 polythene sacks containing 1,200 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and appropriately deactivated at Obodo Omadino, Warri South West LGA, Delta State.

p. On Monday, 28 July 2025, one active illegal refinery site with tanks, containing about 20,000 litres of crude oil, and an underground reservoir connected with hoses was discovered and deactivated at Oteghele Community in Omadino, Delta State.

2. In total, over 71 illegal refinery sites with 120 dug out pits were deactivated. Furthermore, oil thieves were denied about 411,400 litres of crude oil, 87,825 litres of illegally-refined AGO, 72,000 litres of DPK and 21,900 litres of PMS. These significant successes underscore the resilience of the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to completely eradicate crude oil theft and contribute to improving Nigeria’s oil production. Notably, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) confirmed recently that Nigeria’s oil production had exceeded 1.8mpd. The Navy remains steadfast in its mission to ensure maritime safety, deter illicit activities, and uphold national security within the nation’s maritime domain.