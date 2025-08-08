Why We Detained Omoyele Sowore...Police





The Commissioner of Police for Special Intervention Squad, CP Abayomi Shogunle, has explained why human rights activist and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, is being detained by the Nigeria Police Force.

Shogunle, while addressing protesters and the press in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Friday, said Sowore’s arrest and detention were ordered after the activist allegedly refused to make a statement upon police interrogation.

Supporters of Sowore are staging protests in different parts of the country, including Lagos, Abuja, Osun and Oyo states, calling for the release of the pro-democracy campaigner, who earlier honoured an invitation from the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja, on Wednesday, and was subsequently detained.

Sowore recently led a protest to demand better welfare for retired police officers and had also made critical comments concerning a recent promotion exercise in the NPF.

Speaking on Friday, in a video streamed by Sahara Reporters, the CP said there were two petitions against the activist.

“The two petitions against Omoyele Sowore were shown to him right in my presence. One bordered on forgery of a police document, which he published online, and we all know the position of the law. It is your duty to provide a source of how you came about the forged document. The second petition has to do with cyberbullying.

“The two petitions were shown to him in the presence of his lawyers. The issue now is that he refused to make a statement in the presence of his lawyers. It is in the record.

“And the procedure under the Nigerian law is very clear. When an allegation is made against you, you are called upon, you have a duty to put down your own position,” the CP said.

“The same law that gives him the right to remain silent also gives the police the responsibility of certain duties to do when somebody who has been alleged of an offence decides not to talk, which you’re also aware of.

And I believe we’re professionals, and I believe the procedure as laid down by the law is being followed,” he said.

He said Sowore was not forced to make a statement despite his alleged refusal.

“He has the right to remain silent and the police also have the duties and responsibilities under the law to follow certain procedures once a suspect decides to keep mute. We won’t say because you have decided to keep mute, you can go, no.”

When asked by a lawyer why Sowore was being detained beyond the constitutional limit of 24 hours, the CP said, “We are professionals, we are following the provisions of the law.

Everything needed to be followed under the law in keeping somebody is being followed.”

The CP offered to take a few protesters to where Sowore was being held to show that he was not being brutalised.

“The law is being followed regarding his apprehension and detention. He came himself, and the moment he refused to make a statement, his arrest was ordered,” Shogunle added.