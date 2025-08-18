Man Stabs Lover To Death Over Infidelity Allegations In Rivers

A man simply identified as ‘Doctor’ allegedly stabbed his female lover to death over allegations of infidelity in Rivers State.

The incident occurred in Okereke Street in Mile 1 Diobu axis of Port Harcourt on Sunday night, August 17, 2025.

It was gathered that the had accused his female lover, identified as Ima, of cheating on him leading to an altercation between them.

A resident in the area who preferred anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident said the argument rose to a fever pitch as the man reached for a knife and stabbed the woman, who reportedly bled to death.

"There was a crowd in the compound because of what happened. So the caretaker of the compound quickly rushed to the Azikiwe Police Division in Mile 2, Diobu to make a formal complaint about it and the man was arrested, he said

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect.

“As we speak, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt for discreet probe,” the PPRO said.