Revoke Okanlomo Of Yorubaland’s Title In 48 Hours or Face Showdown...Alaafin Orders Ooni

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has taken a hard swipe at the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, over his decision to confer the title of ‘Okanlomo of Yorubaland’ on business tycoon Dotun Sanusi, popularly known as Ilaji.

Alaafin Owoade argued that no one else has the power to grant a title that covers all of Yorubaland, stressing that such right belongs exclusively to the Alaafin. Anything short of that, he said, is a direct insult to the throne of Oyo, which he described as the “Titan of Yorubaland.”

Through a statement released by his media aide Debo Durojaiye, the Alaafin accused the Ooni of running wild with an “above the law attitude,” behaving as though no one could call him to order. He went further to say the Ooni had made it a habit to trample on everyone, even the Supreme Court, which had already ruled that only the Alaafin can confer Yorubaland-wide titles.

According to Oba Owoade, the Ooni’s staff of office clearly limits his traditional authority to the Ife axis, specifically Ife Central, Ife North, and Ife South LGAs, and nothing beyond that.

Issuing a stern warning, the Alaafin demanded that Sanusi’s title be withdrawn within 48 hours, declaring that the Ooni had crossed a line too many times.