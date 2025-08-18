Oba Ladoja Arrives In Ibadan Ahead Of Coronation As Olubadan

The former Governor of Oyo State and the newly designated 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has returned to Ibadan ahead of formal processes leading to his coronation.

Ladoja arrived at his family’s house in Isale-Osi, located in the Ibadan South East Local Government Area, on Monday. He is expected to proceed shortly to his private residence on Ondo Street, Bodija, in Ibadan North Local Government Area.

Confirming his arrival, the media aide to the monarch, Adeola Oloko, told reporters: “The 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Ladoja, is in town right now. He is at Isale-Osi. From here, we are moving to his house at Bodija.”

Oba Ladoja was unanimously selected as the next Olubadan by the Olubadan-in-Council during a meeting held on Monday, April 4, 2025, following the completion of the traditional 21-day mourning period in honour of the late 43rd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Although Ladoja was not present at the April meeting where the decision was made, his nomination was undisputed among the council members, confirming his place in the revered Olubadan succession line.

The final confirmation of Ladoja’s ascension now rests with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who is expected to ratify the Council’s decision and announce a date for the official presentation of the staff of office.

Ladoja, a respected elder statesman and traditional chief, previously served as the governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2007. His elevation to the royal stool is seen as both a fulfilment of tradition and a bridge between modern leadership and ancient Yoruba heritage.



