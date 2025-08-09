Late Olubadan Buried In Full Military Colours As A Former Soldier (Pictures)

MAJOR OBA AKINLOYE IYANDA OWOLABI (RTD) LAID TO REST IN IBADAN OYO STATE

The remains of His Imperial Majesty, late Oba Dr Akinloye Iyanda Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land has been laid to rest at the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter’s Cemetery in Ibadan, on 8 August 2025. The late Oba, served in the Nigerian Army (NA), and retired as a Major after a meritorious service to the nation.

Late Major Oba Akinloye Iyanda (Rtd), was born on 5 July 1935 in Ibadan and hailed from Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State. He began his early education at the Church Missionary Society School, Ibadan, from 1946 - 1948, and later transferred to Islamic School, Ibadan, where he studied from 1949 - 1951. Afterwards, he attended Saint Paul's School, Yemetu - Ibadan, from 1952 - 1953, where he obtained his Standard Six Cerificate. From 1955 - 1959, the late Oba, also attended Technical Institute, Yaba, and acquired his General Certificate of Education. The late senior officer further obtained his Ordinary Diploma in Building, and Higher National Diploma in Civil Engineering from Yaba College of Technology between 1963 and 1967 respectively.

He was granted Direct Short Service Commission into the NA on 29 July 1970 in the rank of lieutenant. He was of the NA Corps of Engineers where he rose to the rank of major on 30 April 1973. Late Major Oba Akinloye Iyanda, voluntarily retired from the service on 1 October 1979 and later became the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

The late Ibadan monarch, was a professional military officer, whose character and commitment to duty, distinguished him amongst his peers. He discharged his responsibilities diligently and professionally. While in service, the late retired senior officer held several appointments, some of which include; Troops Commander at 2 Field Engineer Regiment, Officer Commanding 2 Engineer Construction Regiment, and Commanding Officer 31 Maintenance Regiment. He was also Staff Officer, Civil Engineering at 43 Engineer Brigade and Commanding Officer 34 Maintenace Regiment, amongst several others. The late Ibadan King, ascended the throne of his Forefathers on 12 July 2024 as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land, following the demise of his predecessor, late Oba Lekan Balogun.





In recorgnition of his selfless service to the nation, the late Oba Dr Akinloye Iyanda Owolabi Olakulehin, was buried in accordance with military tradition. The ceremony was well attended by several dignitaries across Nigeria. His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, other government officials, and Royal Fathers, were in attendance. The General Officer Commanding 2 Division NA, Maj Gen OG Onubogu, Heads of other security agencies, Principal Staff Officers from Headquarters 2 Division, senior officers both serving and retired, the deceased immediate family members, as well as friends and sympathisers equally attended the event.

POLYCARP OKOYE

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Deputy Director

Army Public Relations

2 Division Nigerian Army