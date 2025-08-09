Peter Obi Donates N15m To Nursing School In Bauchi

 Mr Peter Obi has donated a sum of N15m to two nursing schools in Bauchi State 

Obi made the donations to the two schools on Friday in Bauchi when he paid them a visit.

Speaking at the Malikiya College of Nursing Sciences, Obi said; “You are very important to the society, you are very important to this country called Nigeria and if there is anything we can do to support what you are doing, we need to do it.

“Today, we know that the number one measure of success of any nation is health and you can’t measure health without thinking of the human infrastructure

“The nurse is important. The nurse knows the patient, the nurse owns the patient, the nurse is everything.”

