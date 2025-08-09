Alleged Injury :Sowore Refused Medical Assistance While In Detention..Police

SOWORE ARRESTED OVER CRIMINAL OFFENCES; NO TORTURE IN POLICE CUSTODY

The Nigeria Police Force is compelled to address and decisively correct the recent wave of disinformation being peddled in connection with the lawful arrest and detention of Mr. Omoyele Sowore—a figure known for manipulating public narratives and weaponizing propaganda to malign state institutions and their leadership, particularly the office of the Inspector-General of Police.





Contrary to the falsehoods being circulated, Mr. Sowore was arrested based on credible, corroborated allegations involving criminal offences such as forgery, cyberstalking, and other infractions currently under active investigation. The arrest was effected in full compliance with extant legal provisions, and with strict adherence to constitutional safeguards, due process, and the rights of the suspect.





To be clear, Mr. Sowore was released on bail well within the 48-hour constitutional window, in accordance with the provisions of Section 35(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). He is fully aware of the nature of the allegations against him and has been duly informed of the charges. He is expected to appear before a court of competent jurisdiction in the coming days to answer to the accusations in a lawful and transparent judicial process.





Equally false and grossly misleading is the narrative suggesting that Mr. Sowore was tortured or subjected to any form of inhuman or degrading treatment while in custody. The Nigeria Police Force maintains a zero-tolerance policy for torture, in alignment with the provisions of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, and in fulfilment of Nigeria’s obligations under applicable international human rights instruments.





The viral image of Mr. Sowore with a bandaged arm has been mischievously presented to mislead the public and stir unwarranted outrage. For the record, the bandage was part of his personal belongings at the time he honoured the Police’s invitation—prior to his arrest and detention. In any case, upon receiving the report that Mr. Sowore was later seen wearing the bandage while in custody, the Inspector-General of Police promptly ordered an internal investigation to ascertain how he had access to it during detention—particularly in light of his consistent refusal to undergo medical examination by the independent teams deployed by the Police. This proactive step underscores the IGP’s unwavering commitment to transparency, professionalism, and strict adherence to established custodial protocols.





In the spirit of accountability and transparency, the Force promptly responded to the claims of brutality by dispatching a medical team—led by the Medical Director of the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital—to conduct an independent examination on 7th August 2025. Mr. Sowore declined the evaluation. A second medical team, this time led by the Force Medical Officer, was sent on 8th August 2025, and again, access was denied by the suspect. These refusals are officially documented. While the Police respect the individual’s right to decline medical assessment, the record must show that the opportunity for independent medical verification was twice provided and twice rejected.





Furthermore, his continued detention is not arbitrary; it is anchored on a valid remand order issued by a competent court of jurisdiction. Every action taken by the Nigeria Police Force in this matter has been underpinned by legal authority, devoid of malice, bias, or political undertones.





The Force urges the media, civil society actors, and the public to exercise greater diligence, restraint, and professional responsibility in their reporting. Sensationalism, particularly when driven by those with personal vendettas against the Police leadership, poses a clear risk to public trust and the integrity of ongoing investigations.





The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the protection of human rights, respect for the rule of law, and the pursuit of justice without fear or favour. No individual—regardless of their status, influence, or social media reach—is above the law.





Further updates on this matter will be provided as investigations proceed in accordance with due process.





DCP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA