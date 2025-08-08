Airport Fracas : Kwam 1 Apologises To ValueJet, Aviation Authorities

Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has apologised over the incident involving him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 5, 2025.

In a statement he personally signed on Friday, the singer expressed regret over the controversy but maintained that the flask he carried on the day contained only water, not alcohol as alleged in some reports.

“The incident that occurred at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was, to say the least, unfortunate.

“Unknown to many, I suffer from chronic dehydration, and my doctor strongly advised that I remain constantly hydrated. This is why I always carry a water flask with me.

“Contrary to the negative narrative being circulated in some quarters, the flask contained only water — not alcohol,” he said.

K1 explained that the flask was empty during two separate security checks and was only filled with water at the airport lounge before he proceeded to the tarmac.

He stressed that he had not yet boarded the aircraft, “let alone being deboarded,” and said his account could be verified through CCTV footage.

The Fuji star apologised to the Presidency, the Ministry of Aviation, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, ValueJet, and Nigerians at large.

“I acknowledge and deeply regret the concerns that arose from the incident.

“It was never my intention to cause any disruption or violate aviation protocols.

“My unwavering patriotism and loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria have never been in doubt.

“I would never do anything to tarnish the image I’ve built over the past five decades,” he said.

K1 added that he remained committed to his role as a cultural ambassador for Nigerian music and thanked his fans for their support.

Full Statement

MY DEAR FRIENDS AND FELLOW CITIZENS,

YESTERDAY CHALLENGED MY INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY TO MANAGE CRISIS AND OBVIOUSLY, I SLIPPED ON LIFE’s BANANA-PEEL OF MOMENTARY VULNERABILITY.

BUT OF A TRUTH, I AM NOT PROUD OF WHAT I HAVE DONE. I AM SORRY TO NIGERIANS AND ESPECIALLY OUR YOUTHFUL POPULATION, AS THIS CONDUCT DOES NOT REPRESENT ACCEPTABLE ACT OF ROLE-MODELLING.

I AM ALSO SORRY TO FAAN AND THE SECURITY PERSONNEL WHO BORE THE BRUNT OF MY INDISCRETION.

I EXPRESS TREMENDOUS GRATITUDE TO MY FANS FOR SEEKING TO STAND BY ME.

NONETHELESS, I URGE THEM TO INVEST THIS ENERGY IN JOINING HANDS WITH ME TO TURN THIS AROUND THROUGH A DEMONSTRATION OF RECTITUDE THAT NOT ONLY COMMITS TO RESPECTING OUR INSTITUTIONS’s ESTABLISHED PROTOCOLS BUT ALSO GALVANIZING A COLLECTIVE RESOLVE THAT HOLDS OUR PUBLIC CONDUCTS ACCOUNTABLE.

I SHALL SUBMIT MYSELF TO RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AND COOPERATE WITH PRESCRIBED IMPERATIVES THAT REPAIRS THIS UNINTENDED BUT AVOIDABLE LAPSE TO ASSUAGE THE NATURAL INDIGNATION OF AIR TRAVEL STAKEHOLDERS HOME AND ABROAD.

THANK YOU.

Signed

KING WASIU AYINDE MARSHAL,

K1 DE ULTIMATE.