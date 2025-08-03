I Vomited Blood For Six Months ...Popular Artiste 9ice Recounts ‘Spiritual Attack’

Singer 9ice has opened up about a life-threatening spiritual attack he experienced in 2010.

In a recent episode on The Nancy Isime’s TV show, 9ice said during that period, he suffered from a mysterious illness that caused him to vomit blood for six months.

According to 9ice, the condition was not a medical issue, but rather a spiritual affliction that required spiritual intervention.

He stated that it was only after being referred to an Ifa priest that he found healing and subsequently discovered the power of traditional African spirituality.

He said the experience led him to become a traditionalist and a Babalawo (Ifá priest) with regrets of not embracing his cultural heritage earlier and encourages others to explore and appreciate African traditional practices.

He cited Fela Kuti as an example of someone who was ahead of his time in embracing African spirituality, despite facing criticism.

Isime asked, “Would you say you’ve experienced spiritual battles while doing music?”

9ice replied: “Several times.”

Isime asked: “What’s that one spiritual battle you went through that you thought you would not get out of?”

9ice replied: “When I was vomiting blood for about six months in my own house. I had to leave my house. It happened in 2009/2010. It wasn’t a medical condition.”

Isime asked: “So, how do you protect yourself?”

9ice replied: “I’m not a Christian or a Muslim, I’m a Babalawo. I’m an African. I’m a traditionalist. The first time I experienced ifa was when I was vomiting blood. Someone referred me to ifa. I just wished that I had known ifa at the beginning. Fela used to go to Ogun and people were mocking him, but now, I understand.”