Rewards : Falcons Coaches Should Get Same Amount With Players..Pastor Adeboye

Following the recent triumph of the Super Falcons at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called on the Federal Government to improve the remuneration of football coaches.

Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the financial rewards extended to the victorious Super Falcons, Pastor Adeboye stressed that coaches, including Justin Madugu, deserved equal recognition and compensation as the players. He emphasized that the role of coaches is critical to the success of any sporting team.





Pastor Adeboye made this call during a sermon titled “The Winning Team” at the monthly Thanksgiving service held at RCCG’s national headquarters, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.





It will be recalled that after the Falcons’ WAFCON victory in 2024, President Tinubu announced a reward of the naira equivalent of $100,000 for each of the 24 players.





While expressing his appreciation, Adeboye stated, “I thank the President for the gift to the Falcons. However, I don’t agree that coaches should receive less than the players. Without the coaches, the team would not succeed. God bless the coaches—we need them.”





He went on to highlight the value of experience and wisdom coaches bring to the table. “Wisdom is better than strength,” he said. “You can be strong and still lose.”





Recalling his own experience as a sportsman in the 1960s, Adeboye narrated how his coach pushed him and his teammates through rigorous training. “Back in 1960, I had a coach who gave us a tough time. At one point, we confronted him, wondering if we were being trained for the army. But today, I thank him. He built strength in us. He’d ask me to push a wall as if I wanted to pull it down. A good coach sees your potential and pushes you to be better.”





The revered cleric, a former boxer, also spoke on the life lessons that sports can teach and reiterated the importance of honouring coaches. He recounted how he and his peers missed out on a scholarship opportunity due to poor conduct at a formal dinner, stressing the importance of discipline in all areas of life.





Encouraging the congregation to cultivate a winning mindset, Pastor Adeboye advised them to go beyond average, work diligently, and rely on divine help. “The God factor is key. The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong—it is to those whom God has shown mercy.”





Speaking to journalists after the service, Pastor Oladele Balogun, Special Assistant to the General Overseer and Pastor in charge of RCCG Region 1, advised athletes against using performance-enhancing drugs.

“In line with what our father in the Lord advised, athletes should work hard and, most importantly, seek divine support. Relying on drugs or artificial enhancements undermines discipline. If you’re caught, you’ll be disqualified. It’s not worth it,” Balogun said.





He further urged Nigerians to seek God, stating that spiritual connection and inner strength are essential for overcoming life’s challenges.





“In Nigeria, before you win, you have to fight. And while God has His role to play, we must also do our part. Faith and effort go hand in hand,” he concluded.