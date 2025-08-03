FG Extends Recruitment Deadline For Immigration, Civil Defence , Prisons etc

The Federal Government has extended the application deadline for the ongoing paramilitary recruitment under the Ministry of Interior.

The online portal, initially scheduled to close on Monday, August 4, 2025, will now remain open until Monday, August 11, 2025.

Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd), Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB, announced the one-week extension in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the decision was made to give more people the opportunity to apply for a position within any of the services or the Board.

Jibrin reminded all applicants that the official portal for the recruitment is 

https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng

He also reiterated the Board’s commitment to a fair and transparent process, emphasizing that the recruitment is completely free of charge.

