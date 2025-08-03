Breaking: Senator Abubakar Yar’Adua Resigns From APC, Joins ADC

Senator Abubakar Sadiq Yar’Adua has resigned from the ruling APC

Yar'adua Abubakar Sadiq who is currently serving as a senator representing Katsina Central Constituency made this announcement today in a letter he directed to his wards Chairman





In 2023, he was a governorship aspirant in the Katsina State gubernatorial election under the All Progressives Congress party.

During his campaign, he emphasized his educational background and qualifications.

Reports have it that he has declared for the African Democratic Congress ( ADC )

Full Letter

RESIGNATION OF MY MEMBERSHIP OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (A.P.C)

I write to happily inform you and my brothers and sisters in the A.P.C. of my resignation as a member of the party.

As you are fully aware, I was one of the founding members of both the Congress for Progressive Change (C.P.C) and later the All Progressives Congress (APC) not only in Katsina State but nationwide.

As a sitting Senator, then, I and a number of many other progressives made great sacrifices to unite forces against the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s lame-duck government due to its inability to progress Nigeria and push the nation forward.

Today, the same elements who pretended to be "comrades" in that struggle, but who have now laid siege on the nation and surprisingly turned out to be more retrogressive and reactionary than those we removed in the 2015 general elections.

I can not sit idly by and/or remain in a political party that has completely abandoned its foundational principles and objectives of being a servant of our teeming talakawa (masses).

I can not remain in a party or support a government that unashamedly watches its citizens being maimed, intimidated, sexually-harassed, assaulted, killed and displaced being maimed, intimidated, sexually-harassed, assaulted, and displaced.

uprooted from their lands, livelihood and life possessions, while the government, its leadership and organs, at the very top of the roof, remain aloof and unconcerned.

I can not support a party whose elected government imposes destructive economic policies that undermine, destroy, and desecrate, the lives, welfare dignity, lands and livelihood of our people. Those in government have truly become what Malam Nasir el-Rufai would refer to as "urban bandits," or in my view, "bandits in government."

I, therefore, have no option other than to join hands with like-minds to democratically remove this bad, selfish and stinkingly corrupt administration that only caters to the lives of the petit-bourgeois elements and the interests of International Monopoly Capital.

I, therefore, resign my membership of the A.P.C with immediate effect.

It is my prayer and hope that my numerous supporters, associates, and admirers in Katsina State, with whom I have shared common ideas, ideals, values, principles, and ideological tendencies, over the last many years, will soon join me in the A.D.C. - a party for all Nigerians, that is poised to change and re-shape the cause of Nigeria's political history by restoring the nation's lost glory.

Stay blessed, and thank you.

Senator Abubakar Sadiq Yar’adua

[Signature]

21/7/2025