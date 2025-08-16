Gov Soludo Accuses APC Governorship Candidate Of Beating Up Commissioner For Environment

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has accused the APC Governorship candidate of beating up the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Felix Odimegwu with thugs in Ezinifite in Nnewi South Local government area.

Governor Soludo who was speaking to the press shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit, Ofiyi Square, 002, Isuofia, said that the jnformation is one of the updates he got from the field.

While describing the unfortunate situation as predictable, the Governor wondered why someone would leave his polling unit to other  people's polling unit, calling for the will of the people to be allowed to prevail.

