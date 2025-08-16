Court Of Appeal Orders Retrieval Of 40 Govt Vehicles From Minister Matawalle

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto State has affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court which dismissed an appeal filed by former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, challenging the recovery of official vehicles allegedly taken away after his defeat in the 2023 general elections.

In June 2023, police operatives stormed Matawalle’s residence following his alleged refusal to hand over several official vehicles to the administration of his successor, Governor Dauda Lawal.

Governor Lawal’s spokesman, Sulaiman Idris, confirmed that a three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Justice A.M. Talba, on August 8, dismissed Matawalle’s appeal in Appeal No. CS//S/2024 – Bello Muhammed Matawalle vs Nigeria Police & Others.

The court held that the former governor failed to provide credible evidence proving ownership of the 40 vehicles recovered from his residence.

It further ruled that Matawalle had no basis to claim that his fundamental right to property was violated, as the vehicles were official assets belonging to the state.