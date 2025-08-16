Nigerian Player , Slumps , Dies In Benin Republic





Nigerian footballer Monday Ogar , who played for AS Tonnerre in the Benin Republic league is dead

Tràgicàlly, Ogar collàpsed yesterday while playing for a local team in a tournament and could not be revived.

He was on the verge of signing with another club in Benin Republic, but his promising career and dreams were cut short far too soon.

His death brings to the fore the inherent dangers in the popular game of football

His demise adds to the growing lists of footballers who have died on the pitch including former Super Eagles star Sam Okwaraji



