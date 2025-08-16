Bye-Election : Security Agents Arrest Suspected Vote Buyer With N25m Cash In Kaduna, Others In Ogun

Security operatives in Kaduna have arrested a suspected vote buyer in possession of N25,963,000.

This arrest occurred barely hours before the conduct of Saturday’s bye-elections in parts of the state.

The suspect, identified as Shehu Aliyu Patangi, was apprehended around 3:30 a.m. by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Department of State Services at a popular hotel along Turunku Road in Kaduna metropolis.





According to the Kaduna State Police Command, preliminary investigations revealed that the huge cash was intended to induce voters and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Police spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest, noting that the suspect had already confessed to the crime and pleaded for leniency.

Money recovered from suspected vote buyer in the tune of N25.9m for Kaduna bye-election on August 16, 2025

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, as saying, “The suspect was arrested with the said amount, believed to have been earmarked for bribing voters.

“He confessed to the crime and begged for mercy. We wish to reiterate that anyone found attempting to undermine the electoral process will face the full wrath of the law.”

The Commissioner further warned that the command would not spare anyone caught engaging in vote buying, thuggery, violence, or any illegal act aimed at subverting the polls.

Meanwhile, security agents have arrested a member of an opposition party and two INEC officials and others arrested with large sums of cash in the early hours of this morning 16th August 2025 in Iperu Remo .

They have provided very useful information to the police , in what is alleged to be a grand plan to bribe and rig the house of representatives by elections holding today

When contacted by CKNNews, the spokesperson of Ogun State Command , said the incident has not been brought to her notice