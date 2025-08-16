Gen Oluyede Unveils Foundation Of Army Special Forces In Nasarawa State

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, earlier today laid the foundation for the Nigerian Army Special Forces School (NASFS) in Doma, Nasarawa State, describing it as “a legacy of excellence, bravery and sacrifice” that will redefine the training of Nigeria’s elite troops.

The initiative designed to produce highly skilled warriors capable of dominating complex and unconventional battlefields, marks a strategic leap in strengthening the Nigerian Army’s combat power towards safeguarding the nation’s future.

Originally established in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, as part of Nigerian Army’s response to evolving security threats, the school’s relocation to Doma offers an enhanced environment for advanced, mission-specific training. The Buni Yadi facility will now serve as the Nigerian Army Acclimatization Center, dedicated to preparing troops for the unique challenges of operations in the North East theatre.

Speaking at the event, Lt Gen. Oluyede reaffirmed his commitment to delivering world-class training and equipment, ensuring Nigerian Army's Special Forces remain “unconquerable” and at par with their global counterparts.

The COAS also commissioned two other major projects, including the new 4 Special Forces Command Headquarters and a modern Officers’ Mess completed with operational workspaces, conference facilitie and recreational amenities designed to enhance capacity, welfare and morale of personnel.

Earlier in Lafia, the COAS paid a courtesy call on the Nasarawa State Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, highlighting the Nigerian Army’s national character and urging collective civilian-military collaboration in securing the country. Governor Sule lauded the Army’s role in maintaining stability, enabling agriculture and mining to thrive in the state despite regional security pressures.

The ceremony climaxed with a symbolic tree planting, a gift presentation to the COAS by the Andoma of Doma in recognition of his leadership and a group photograph with dignitaries.



