Gold Deal : 7 Ugandans Arrested For Duping Nigerian Businessman

byCKN NEWS -
The Ugandan authorities have detained seven individuals accused of defrauding a Nigerian businessman of $70,000 in an elaborate counterfeit gold scheme, showing the persistence of precious metals fraud across East Africa’s informal trading networks.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU), working in coordination with the Criminal Investigations Directorate, said the arrests followed a sting operation set up with the cooperation of the victim, identified as Mark Gbillah.

Investigators allege that the accused, four Congolese and three Ugandan nationals, posed as agents and suppliers for two companies, Legacy Refinery Limited and Emerod Agency Limited, promising to deliver seven kilograms of gold.

