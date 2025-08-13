Court Discharges Ibom Air Female Passenger

byCKN NEWS -
0



An Ikeja Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State on Wednesday, discharged Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour and assault aboard an Ibom Air flight.

Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami discharged Emmason following the withdrawal of the five charges preferred against her by the police.

Earlier, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, (SAN), announced the decisions following consultations with stakeholders in the aviation sector.

According to the minister, the resolutions were reached after reviewing the incidents, considering appeals from well-meaning individuals, and considering the remorse shown by those involved.

Keyamo revealed that Ibom Air has agreed to withdraw its complaint against Emmanson, who was arrested over the August 10 incident.

Emmason was arraigned on Monday before the court and after being granted bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum, she was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre as she couldn’t meet her bail conditions.

At the resumed hearing of the case,the prosecution, Oluwabunmi Adeitan, informed the court that there were new developments that necessitated the withdrawal of the case.

She tendered application to court for the withdrawal of the case, which was admitted by the court.




Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال