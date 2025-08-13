FG Imposes 7-year Suspension on Establishment of New Federal Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting on Wednesday , presided over by Bola Tinubu, the government approved a five-year moratorium on the creation of new federal tertiary institutions nationwide.

The ban applies to universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, emphasized that the decision stems from a pressing need to shift focus from expanding access to consolidating quality.

He explained that Nigeria’s education sector is grappling with the consequences of institutional duplication, which has strained infrastructure and depleted academic manpower.