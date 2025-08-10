EFCC Arrests 93 Suspected Internet Fraudsters At Obasanjo's Hotel Abeokuta

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

They were arrested on Sunday, August 10, 2025 in a sting operation at Olusegun Obasanjo Library Hotel Abeokuta, Ogun State, following credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet crimes.

Upon their arrest, 18 vehicles and mobile devices were recovered from them.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.