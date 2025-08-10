EFCC Arrests 93 Suspected Internet Fraudsters At Obasanjo's Hotel Abeokuta

byCKN NEWS -
0


Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2  of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  have arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

They were arrested on Sunday, August 10, 2025 in a sting operation at Olusegun Obasanjo Library Hotel Abeokuta, Ogun State, following credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet crimes.

Upon their arrest, 18 vehicles and mobile devices were recovered from them.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال