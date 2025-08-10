Why Female Corper Has Not Been Issued With Discharged Certificate..NYSC





CLARIFICATION ON NON-ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATE OF NATIONAL SERVICE TO CORPS USHIE RITA UGUAMAYE, STATE CODE NUMBER LA/24B/8325, BY THE NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) Management wishes to a clarify misleading information circulating on social media regarding Corps Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, State Code number LA/24B/8325.

Contrary to false claims that she was denied a Certificate of National Service (CNS) due to critical remarks about the government, this assertion is entirely unfounded and false in its entirety.

Rita is among the 131 Corps Members whose Certificates of National Service (CNS), were withheld for valid disciplinary reasons. Specifically, Rita’s service year has been extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, a decision that aligns with the NYSC Bye-Laws.

It is important to note that this extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case, and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case.

The NYSC Management thus urges the public to approach this matter with understanding, as extending service for non-compliance is a longstanding tradition within the NYSC and should not be politicized.

The NYSC Scheme remains committed to discharging its mandate, inline with the dictates of the constitution.

Nigeria is Ours; Nigeria We Serve.

Management.