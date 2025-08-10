Breaking: Aviation Workers Call Off Nationwide Strike Scheduled To Start On Monday

Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo says Aviation workers have called off their strike action scheduled to start on Monday

This was his post on his verified handle

"We are happy to announce that, after our intervention, the planned strike by the Aviation Unions due to commence tomorrow has been shelved. The unions comprising the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUCPTRE) issued a joint statement suspending the strike.

Given my long relationship with labour Unions, I have continued to work with our Comrades to find lasting solutions to issues that have been pending in the sector long before we came to office and by showing absolute good faith, the issues would be resolved one by one."



