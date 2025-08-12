Ebonyi Radio Station Lifts Suspension Of GM Who Allegedly Criticized Gov Nwifuru

A private radio station in Ebonyi State, Legacy FM, has lifted the suspension of its acting General Manager, Odoh Godfrey Chikwere.

According to the management, on Monday evening, Chikwere has been directed to resume work with immediate effect from Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Chikwere was suspended on Saturday, August 9, 2025, for allegedly criticising the State Governor Francis Nwifuru.

According to reports, Chikwere’s suspension followed a series of alleged criticisms he made against the governor’s administration both on air and on his social media platforms on Friday, August 8, 2025.

The management stated that the suspension was due to his “unruly behaviour” and disobedience of the code of conduct guiding the radio station.

“The management of Legacy FM 95.1, The Sound of Now, hereby suspends the acting General Manager, Godfrey Chikwere, with immediate effect, till further notice.

“This is due to unruly behaviour and disobedience to the code of conduct guiding the Legacy FM.

“With such effect, he is hereby directed to hand over all the company property in his position to the next senior officer,” it announced.

In a Friday post on his Facebook page, which preceded his suspension, Chikwere made a series of allegations.

He claimed that the administration was suffering from poor communication, underperformance by his appointees, and a lack of clear policy direction.

He also advised the Nwifuru to “step on toes to achieve results,” adding that the current state of affairs weakened the governor’s support base.

In response to the allegations, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, issued a statement describing the criticisms as unfounded.

Uzor accused Chikwere of being ungrateful, noting the government’s support for the radio station, which included a new SUV, a transformer, and the construction of the road leading to the station.



