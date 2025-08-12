Lagos Govt Shuts Dowen College Over Illegal Waste Disposal

The Lagos State Government has sealed Dowen College, located in Lekki Phase 1, after waste materials linked to the school were allegedly found to have been disposed of improperly.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in the state, Tokunbo Wahab, condemned the act as a blatant violation of the state’s environmental laws, warning that such infractions would not be condoned.

Wahab disclosed that the Corps Marshall of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps had been directed to enforce the closure of the institution’s premises.

“We will not hesitate to take decisive action against any institution or organisation that flouts our waste management regulations,” Wahab stated. “Lagos must remain clean, safe, and healthy for all residents, and we will ensure enforcement without compromise.”