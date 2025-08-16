16 Inmates Escape From Keffi Prison

Sixteen inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, the escapees overpowered personnel on duty during the jailbreak, injuring five officers.

Two of the injured officers are reported to be in serious condition and are receiving treatment at a government hospital.

Seven of the fugitives have since been recaptured, while a manhunt is underway for the remaining nine.

“Some inmates breached the security of the facility and attacked personnel on duty, enabling 16 inmates to escape custody. In the process of containing the situation, five officers sustained injuries, with two in serious condition,” Abubakar stated.

The statement confirmed that the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, visited the facility shortly after the incident.

He has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape and warned that any staff found complicit will face disciplinary action.

Nwakuche also directed an immediate, coordinated search for the fleeing inmates in collaboration with other security agencies.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity or sightings of the escapees to the nearest security formation.

“While preliminary investigations are ongoing, the Service reassures the public of its commitment to safety and the security of all custodial facilities nationwide,” the statement added.

In recent years, Nigeria has recorded series of prison breaks.

Last year, 118 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger state.

Spokesperson for the federal capital territory (FCT) command of the NCoS, Adamu Duza, said the inmates escaped after heavy rainfall weakened parts of the prison, leading to a collapse.

Duza cited old infrastructure as the reason for the collapse.