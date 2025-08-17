By- Election: APGA’s Mimi Azikiwe Beats ADC Candidate To Win Onitsha North Constituency

0


 

The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Mimi Azikiwe, has reportedly been declared winner of the just concluded Onitsha North Constituency 1 by-election.

Azikiwe recorded a landslide victory, garnering 7,774 votes to defeat her opponents from other parties.

She defeated candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC Justina Azuka, the wife of Justice Azuka who was abducted and killed by armed men in 2024.

The seat in the State House of Assembly became vacant after Azuka, who was a member of the Labour Party was killed by the daredevil kidnappers.

Professor Ebien, the returning officer for the election declared Azikiwe the winner.

The All Progressive Congress, APC, came third in the election with 1,371 votes.

