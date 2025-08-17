Nigeria Recorded Zero Cases Of Piracy In About Five Years...Naval Chief Of Staff

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, on Saturday said that Nigeria has recorded zero cases of piracy on its waterways in the last five years.

Ogalla disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of the 2025 set of young sailors held at the Nigerian Navy School, Ikot Ntuen, Akwa Ibom State.

The Chief of Naval Staff, who spoke through the Chief of Administration, Nigerian Navy School, Rear Admiral Gabriel Aligwe, said several kinds of operations in the waterways had made the Nigerian waterways very safe.

”Even though this occasion might be for addressing security issues, you know that in all parts of the country we have different kinds of operations that are ongoing, and concerning the waterways, we have Operation Delta Sanity, and then we have a series of patrols.

“We have surveillance systems and at every point we have NNS ships at sea to keep us safe, and don’t forget that for about five years now, Nigeria has recorded zero cases of piracy, and that tells you the amount of effort put in by our men who constantly patrol the waterways,” Ogalla disclosed.

He advised the graduating students to pursue their dreams and remain resilient, noting that the training they had received was to give them proper grounding for a bright and fulfilling military career.

The naval chief said, ”My advice to them is to continue to pursue their dreams and remain resilient; they are not just going home to remain like that, a lot of them are going to be absorbed into the military; some will go to the Nigerian Defence Academy, while some will remain as personnel in the Nigerian Navy.

”So, the training they received is to give them proper grounding for a very bright and fulfilling career in the military.”

In his address, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, congratulated the young sailors for distinguishing themselves in both academic and military training during their stay in the school.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Ubong Umoh, charged the young sailors to shun acts that could have negative consequences in their future endeavours.

”With the quality of features we have in this school, I have no doubt that you have been well groomed and have the requisite potential to succeed in the larger society.

”I, therefore, charge you to remain focused and determined in your educational pursuit. You are advised to shun all vices, as these will attract negative and serious consequences,” Umoh told the young sailors.







