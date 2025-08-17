APC’s Joseph Ikpea Wins Edo by-Election To Replace Gov Okpebholo At Senate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr. Joseph Ikpea of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday by-election for Edo Central Senatorial District in Edo.

Prof. Kingsley Omo-Iwoze, the INEC Returning Officer for the election in the early hours of Sunday in Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan South-East LGA, declared Ikpea as the winner of the polls with 105,129 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Joe Okojie of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 15,146 votes.

“This is the declaration. I, Prof. Omo-Iwoze, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2025 Edo Central Senatorial District bye election, held on the 16th day of August, 2024.

“That Ikpea Joseph of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner of the election,” Prof. Omo-Iwoze said.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, the Senator-elect dedicated his victory to God and the people of the district, who he said have chosen vision over sentiment, progress over politics-as-usual.

“This victory reaffirms the people’s faith in our capacity to deliver. I will not disappoint them.

“I will work hand in hand with our governor, our party, and community leaders to ensure that every part of Edo Central feels the impact of quality representation.

“Governor Monday Okpebholo is a leader of exceptional qualities, strategic, selfless, and deeply connected to the people. His support has been a stabilising force throughout this journey.

He promised to prioritise legislation and interventions in the areas of infrastructure, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and the strengthening of traditional

Recall that the electoral umpire, INEC, had declared vacant the Edo Central Senatorial seat following the election of the former occupier, Monday Okpebholo, who is now the Executive Governor of Edo State.



