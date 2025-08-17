I Am Not Suing NCAA , FAAN For N500m ..Comfort Emasson

Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger who was arraigned for allegedly violently attacking a purser, has denied filing a N500 billion lawsuit against the Federal Government and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

In a post shared on her Instagram story, Emmanson described the report, which she said has gone viral, as false and misleading.

She added that she will inform the general public whenever she takes such legal action against the Federal Government.

“I have not taken any such legal action yet. When I eventually do anything of such nature (which is imminent), I will personally update the public myself via my official page,” she wrote.

On an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos, Emmanson reportedly refused to switch off her cellphone as instructed during a safety announcement. She was reported to have attacked a purser.

The airline filed charges against her, leading to her arraignment. The Airline Operators of Nigeria banned her from flying for life, but the ban was later lifted.

On August 13, following consultations led by Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the police withdrew all charges against Emmanson. The court approved the withdrawal and discharged the case.







