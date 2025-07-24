Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dies At 71

Hulk Hogan, one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time who helped make WWE a juggernaut, died on Thursday, WWE confirmed.He was 71.

Hulk Hogan rose to fame with the then-WWF in the 1980s

A “cardiac arrest” call was placed and medics were sent to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Fla, according to TMZ.

He was stretchered into an ambulance.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.” WWE wrote on X. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, rose to prominence in the 1980s with his All-American “Hulkamania” persona and helped transform WWE, then known as the WWF, into a national powerhouse.

Born in Augusta, Ga. in 1953, Hogan had two children, Brooke and Nick, with his first wife, Linda.

After Linda filed for divorce in 2007, Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. They got divorced in 2022.

Hogan then got married to Sky Daily in 2023.

Hogan appeared at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 in support of Donald Trump’s run for president.

His last appearance on WWE programming came during Raw’s Netflix debut on Jan. 6.



