Food Security: Tony Elumelu Donates N25b To Lagos State

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), has pledged a substantial donation of N25 billion to the Produce for Lagos Programme.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company, aims to significantly enhance food security and foster economic development within the state.

Elumelu publicly announced his generous contribution during the official launch of the program in Lagos on Wednesday.

“In a few years time, it will help us face the challenge of joblessness of our young ones,” Elumelu said.

“We believe that joblessness is a great problem of our young people. They shouldn’t be jobless, we have arable lands.”

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate and bring the vision to life, emphasizing that it is "our initiative."

“Whatever your excellency wants us to do at United Bank of Africa, Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu Foundation, and Heirs Holdings, we will do,” Elumelu said.



