Food Security: Tony Elumelu Donates N25b To Lagos State

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), has pledged a substantial donation of N25 billion to the Produce for Lagos Programme. 

This initiative, spearheaded by the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company, aims to significantly enhance food security and foster economic development within the state.

Elumelu publicly announced his generous contribution during the official launch of the program in Lagos on Wednesday.

“In a few years time, it will help us face the challenge of joblessness of our young ones,” Elumelu said.

“We believe that joblessness is a great problem of our young people. They shouldn’t be jobless, we have arable lands.”

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate and bring the vision to life, emphasizing that it is "our initiative."

“Whatever your excellency wants us to do at United Bank of Africa, Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu Foundation, and Heirs Holdings, we will do,” Elumelu said.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال