Viral Video :Nigerian Army Orders Investigation Of Soldiers Feeding

Press Statement issued by Nigerian Army

VIRAL VIDEO ON TROOPS FEEDING – COAS ORDERS IMMEDIATE INVESTIGATION

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn, with utmost concern, to a video circulating widely on social media and picked up by some mainstream media platforms. The footage shows some personnel displaying food items allegedly sent to them by their higher command, suggesting dissatisfaction with the quality and quantity of the food items.

While the authenticity and context of the video are yet to be fully ascertained, the Nigerian Army wishes to assure the general public and all personnel that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves. Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered a thorough and detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. In line with his commitment to transparency and accountability, the outcome of the investigation will be made public upon conclusion.





The COAS wishes to reiterate that troops' welfare remains his topmost priority, in line with his command philosophy, which is: “To Consolidate the Transformation of the Nigerian Army Towards Bequeathing a Well-motivated and Combat-Ready Force that can Effectively Discharge its Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment.” This philosophy is further reinforced in the recently launched “Soldier First” Concept, which places the welfare of family members, well-being, dignity, and operational readiness of soldiers at the core of all Army policies and actions.





The Nigerian Army encourages personnel to utilize established and appropriate military channels to present their concerns or complaints especially on welfare services. The use of unauthorised platforms to express grievances, particularly on operational matters, is highly discouraged and considered a breach of military ethics and discipline.





The Nigerian Army reassures all its personnel and the general public that it will continue to uphold the highest standards of leadership accountability, troops welfare and institutional integrity in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate. The well-being and effectiveness of the Nigerian soldier remain central to our ongoing transformation efforts and operational success.





APPOLONIA ANELE

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

24 July 2025