Final Year Poly Student Found Dead In Her Room

A final year student of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Emem Okon Jimmy, reportedly died in her sleep.

The Journalism and Media Studies student passed away on Thursday, 17th July, 2025 but her remains were discovered at about 10:00 pm on Friday by neighbours.

An eyewitness said the deceased was hale and hearty the previous day and even shared dinner with other tenants at the students’ lodge before she went to bed.

According to a neighbour, the caretaker of the lodge raised the alarm that the deceased was not seen outside throughout Friday.

The neighbours attempted to open her door but discovered that it was locked from inside.

“It was then that all the tenants came out, opened the roof and broke the ceiling before they could gain access to the room,” the neighbour narrated.

"The deceased was found covered with her bedspread while holding her cell phone tight – suggesting that she wanted to make calls but couldn’t.

"It was discovered that blood oozed out from her nose and stained the mattress as she laid face down stiff d3ad,” the source said.

The caretaker called the elder brother of the deceased who drove from Uyo to Ikot Ekpene and conveyed the corpse to the mortuary.

The students of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic held a candlelight procession in honour of the deceased on Thursday, July 24.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday, 26th July, 2025 in Uyo.

Speaking at the procession, Head of Department of Journalism and Media Studies of the institution, Dr Inemesit Umoren, advised students to always go for regular medical checkups.

Meanwhile, friends, course mates and acquaintances have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

One UdemeseAbasi James wrote; "Firstly, I got a call on Thursday from your caretaker at 10:08pm that you've refused to open your door. From that point, my legs became weak, I was shivering because that's not your thing. Then I had to rush over to your place, for real, you didn't even stand up to respond to my own calls.

"On Thursday, we spoke in school, why didn't you tell me it was going to be the last? I would have stared at you even more. You said you were coming on Thursday to attend the lectures on Thursday and Friday, but you attended Thursday alone.

"I have a lot of things to tell you. I need to show you what people are saying about you. I've been waiting for your reply to my messages. Our conversations keep replaying in my head. I keep playing your voice messages.

"If anyone dares to trouble me, with just one stare from you, they'll back off. You called me "Mummy" but you played the role of a senior sister to me till the end. Jimmy, look what you've done to me. How can you give up easily like this?

"Why did we have to break into your home to see you when you could have easily opened your door as usual. You mean I won't have to wait for you in class again? Should I not write your name in attendance list again?

"We planned to start our project when others are almost done with theirs so it'll be adventurous and we'll be stressed too. You dare to leave me alone like this? I was going to teach you the poses you've been asking me to.

"I have a lot of questions for you, I told people that you're resting that you'll come back. But it seems you have given up on your family, the contents and everyone.

"Since you've chosen to leave me like this, I'll let you go. I'll stop saying you're wicked, I'll stop saying you're heartless. I'll stop now. But I'll always cherish every single memory, I'll miss you greatly.

"I miss us laughing at nothing and others would get upset, I miss waking up at night to tell you about my dreams, I miss waking you up and telling you not to sleep because I'm not sleeping, and when you can no longer take it, you'll tell me you'll pursue me out of your house and I'll stop, then wake you up again.

“God bless the day I met you. Thank you for giving me these beautiful memories. My story about school will never be complete if I do not include you. I'll keep telling people about you, My Friend. Rest well, My Daughter. For standing by me and always making me laugh till the very end, May God grant you heavenly rest. Stay well. Don't worry about anything again. Be good”