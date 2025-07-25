Another 14 Villagers Killed By Terrorists In Bokkos, Plateau State

At least 14 villagers and a mobile police officer were killed on Thursday in two separate attacks carried out by gunmen in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that one of the attacks took place around 4:00 pm as the victims, mostly from the Chirang community, were returning from Bokkos market to Mangor village in the locality.

The Chairman of Community Peace Observers in Bokkos, Kefas Mallai, confirmed the killings in Jos on Thursday night.

Mallai said, “Yes, it is true. There was an attack on our people about 4:00 pm this evening.





“Fourteen natives were ambushed and killed by suspected terrorists while three others were injured on their way from Bokkos Market to Mangor Village of Bokkos LG.”





Mallai further revealed that security personnel had taken over the control of the area to ensure the safety of the community.





According to him, the attack came on the heels of another incident earlier in the day, where a mobile police officer was killed at his duty post.





The police officer was manning a checkpoint along Richa Road in the same Bokkos LG before he was killed.





Mallai described the situation as “very unfortunate.”

“Our hearts are bleeding because early this morning, on 24th July, 2015, a MOPOL was killed at his duty post (checkpoint) along Richa road, Bokkos LGA. This is what happened in Bokkos today,” he said.

The Chairman of the Bokkos Local Government Area, Amalau Amalau, confirming the attacks, described the situation as an “emergency.”





He said, “I’m driving. We have an emergency in Bokkos following attacks on our people.





“Right now, we are taking the victims to the Jos University Teaching Hospital. Let’s talk later, please,” the chairman told our correspondent.





The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, was not immediately available when contacted about the incident, as his phone indicated that it was switched off.





Sources at the command headquarters, however, said more security operatives had been deployed in the troubled council area to contain the situation.





Some residents, in their separate reactions, condemned the killings and called on the Federal Government to heed the demands to establish state police.





“Many state governments have been pleading with the Federal Government to allow them to have state police.





“I think the time has come for the Federal Government and the National Assembly to do something urgent in this regard, to stop further loss of lives in Plateau State and other parts of the country,” a resident of Barkin Ladi, Choji Bulus, said.



